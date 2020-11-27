In light of its decision to cancel this year’s Breakfast with Santa fundraiser and the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area is asking for community support as it launches a Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign.
Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season.
“This has been a trying time for everyone, including ourselves,” said club CEO Josh Sherman, announcing the cancellation of the Dec. 12 breakfast. “On that front, we want to take every precaution to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved such as volunteers, members, parents, children and our partnering organizations.”
He added that club leadership continues to discuss how to provide a meaningful event for the youth it serves during club hours. The club will give updates on its Facebook page, @bgclubwp, as the holiday season progresses.
In addition to the usual financial demands, the nonprofit organization has been impacted by the added strain of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prompting club leaders to turn to the community for support.
“The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area has been in existence for just shy of a decade now. Like many newer organizations, creating lasting success is at the forefront,” wrote Sherman in a letter to community. “We are grateful for those that have assisted us along year-to-date. However, this year, 2020, has been an unpredictable year that has exhausted our organization financially on some fronts.”
As the pandemic has necessitated a shift to virtual learning and meeting platforms, the club has had to upgrade its internet capabilities, modifying them to accommodate increased internet demand for youth and staff alike, Sherman explained.
As a result, the organization seeks to raise $1,500 to provide virtual platforms to support staff growth and development, along with member outreach.
“The [club] is woven into the communities and is combating COVID-19 with you, community businesses and others. The organization is a vital element to many families and will continue to be beyond COVID-19,” concluded Sherman. “The measures we take are to enhance, grow and make great futures. Following our mission statement, ‘Great Futures Start Here.’ What I believe beyond the mission statement is that great futures start here, but they start because of you.”
To donate, mail contributions to 613 W. First St., West Plains, MO 65775, or to contribute virtually, follow the club’s Facebook page to participate in the Giving Tuesday online campaign.
For those unable to donate, but who shop on Amazon, Sherman encourages shopping via Amazon Smile, smile.amazon.com, which donates a portion of proceeds to an organization of the shopper’s choice. To select the club, users can log in with their usual Amazon credentials and follow the prompt to add a charity, if one is not already chosen, or choose “Change charity” in the upper right corner of the screen. The club is listed by its full name, “Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area.”
For more information call 204-CLUB (2582).
