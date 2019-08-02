A man and woman have been arrested on charges of being fugitives from out of state and a child has been placed in protective custody after a tip led deputies to their location.
Dustin Sting Wayne Maggard, 29, County Road 8780, and Mariah Shae Baker, 28, Stinnett, Ky., were arrested Monday on County Road 8780.
Baker is additionally charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest. Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday and Maggard has waived extradition on a felony warrant out of Arizona for being a parole absconder on a conviction of aggravated assault and is being held with $50,000 bail, according to court records. Baker is wanted on a Kentucky warrant on a felony charge of interference with custody.
Howell County Deputy Chad Johnson reported he arrived at the scene and was told by a woman living there the two might be found somewhere outside, and that Baker might be sleeping in a tent in the front yard.
Both were located in a shop building behind the house.
After telling Baker the Children’s Division was being notified regarding the child with her, she reportedly escaped through a bathroom window with the child, running into a wooded area. She was located shortly after.
The child endangerment charge was filed because Baker fled into an area she was unfamiliar with while she and the child were wearing clothing that was inadequate for protecting their legs and without water while the temperature was near 90 degrees.
