Two Douglas County men were hurt in a two-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 76 three miles north of Ava, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.W. Philpott, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Mark A. Chance, 51, Ava, was driving his 1999 Chevrolet 3500 truck west when it struck the rear of a 1998 Mercury Mystique driven by Boyd L. Mobbs, 50, Ava. Mobbs’ vehicle had become disabled just before the impact. When struck, it reportedly traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
The report shows both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and both were transported by Ava Ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Chance with moderate injuries and Mobbs with minor injuries.
No condition reports are available.
The Ava Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene.
At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday a man from Ava suffered moderate injuries in a collision with a deer on Highway 76, 15 miles east of Ava.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson reported Robert D. Mitchell, 36, was not wearing a seat belt when his eastbound 1996 Mercury Cougar struck a deer in the road, traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road.
The report shows Mitchell was taken by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
No condition report is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.