Lakane Eugene Jones, 27, Cherry Street, and Tristen T. Wilson, 17, Crestwood Circle, are each charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of stealing a firearm. Jones, who reportedly also took a gun from a vehicle at the property, faces an additional count of stealing a firearm.
A warrant with a $50,000 bond has been set for Wilson; Jones was arrested Friday and is held on $50,000 bail, according to court records. \
Cpl. Ivie Powell with the West Plains Police Department reported that on April 1 he responded to a home on East Maple Street to investigate a report of theft, with the two suspects still in the area. When he arrived, Powell said he spoke with Jones, who was seen on video camera footage on the property and identified as a suspect.
Jones and Wilson had allegedly taken an L.A.R. Grizzly-15 semi automatic rifle valued at $1,500 and a New Frontier Armory firearm valued at $800 from the home, and Jones had reportedly also taken a Ruger SR9 9 mm pistol valued at $350 from the glove compartment of the victim’s vehicle.
Powell noted in documents submitted to prosecutors that Jones refused to cooperate in the investigation and the guns were found by officers a short distance away from the victim’s home, easily accessible to anyone.
The same day a report was filed with prosecutors regarding the thefts, Powell filed a report alleging Jones stole a briefcase containing an Apple laptop computer valued at $2,850 total from the vehicle of a different victim.
The computer had reportedly been stolen sometime the night of March 30 and was found to be in Jones’ possession during investigation of the firearm theft, Powell stated.
Wilson is already facing charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree domestic assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of an unborn child, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, related to an incident that reportedly happened in September.
On that occasion, Wilson allegedly went his pregnant girlfriend’s home and, when she told him she didn’t want him to be there, removed a window air conditioning unit to gain entry into the house, grabbed the woman and slammed her head against a wall several times.
She was six months pregnant at the time and told officers she couldn’t remember if she lost consciousness and wasn’t sure if there had been any trauma to her abdomen.
Wilson was arrested Jan. 25 on those charges, and released on $50,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.