A West Plains man is charged with stealing more than $25,000 after about $168,000 worth of jewelry went missing.
s, 35, of Garfield Avenue, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Thursday at his home and released on $7,500 bail.
The theft was reported on Feb. 12, though the alleged victim, a former employer, said it likely took place between June 1 and Dec. 27, 2018, during a move.
The reporting party provided paperwork from several jewelers appraising the jewelry at $167,886.96 total value, according to Howell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Buddy Thompson.
During an investigation it was discovered several pieces of the stolen jewelry had allegedly been pawned by Rodriguez at a shop in Mtn. Home, Ark. Rodriguez allegedly used his brother’s identification to complete the transactions.
The alleged victim reportedly told law enforcement Rodriguez sometimes used his brother’s identification; the seller of the items found in Mtn. Home was further identified as driving a higher end, dark-colored car. Thompson reported the description matched that of Rodriguez’s car, a dark-colored Chrysler 300 sedan.
Thompson said Rodriguez admitted to taking jewelry from the alleged victim while helping with the relocation, and reportedly said he sold the jewelry in Mtn. Home.
The items included a ruby and diamond ring, a diamond tennis bracelet, a Seiko diamond watch, a diamond coin pendant necklace, a white gold and cubic zirconium ring, a diamond ring, a topaz and gold ring, a morganite ring, a diamond and moissanite horseshoe ring and a gold heart pendant. The collective value of those items is reported to be $19,600.
Thompson said Rodriguez admitted he sold three other rings by other means, including a sapphire and diamond ring worth $2,750, a 20-stone diamond ring valued at $10,000 and a three stone diamond ring valued at $17,000.
Other pieces of jewelry, not yet assigned a value, had reportedly also been sold, Thompson said.
