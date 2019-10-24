To help with traffic flow around the $70 million Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) expansion project, West Plains city officials announce they have applied for funding through the Gov. Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program.
According to city officials, $4 million is needed to fund the improvements, and an application was submitted Oct. 1 for $2.4 million of that total.
“OMC is a very important part of our community, and the city is doing everything we can to make the roadway improvements on time and on budget,” said City Administrator Tom Stehn.
The proposed road improvements include a break in access connecting U.S. 63 to West Fifth Street and an Eighth Street connector to extend Tio Street to West Eighth Street.
Since Kentucky Avenue closed in June between Sixth and Eighth streets, officials said, there is now a recommendation for a north-south corridor through the medical district, as well as the addition of safety features along adjacent city streets. Plans also call for a traffic light at U.S. 63 and an unspecified city street connector into OMC.
The city worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments on the grant application. Award announcements are expected in December.
The OMC expansion project falls in line with the stated purpose of the governor’s Transportation Cost-Share Program, which is to build partnerships with local communities to pool efforts and resources to deliver road and bridge projects across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.