Wendy M. Zigler, 44, of West Plains, suffered serious injuries in an accident at 10:33 p.m. Sunday in Morgan County in central Missouri, reported the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash reportedly occurred at the junction of TT Highway and Highway 5. According to Cpl. C.R. Mistler, Troop F, Jefferson City, Wendy Zigler was a passenger in an eastbound 1981 Dodge Ram 150 driven by Matthew L. Zigler, 40, of West Plains.
Cpl. Mistler reported that as the driver attempted a U-turn, the passenger opened the vehicle door, fell out and struck her head.
The report shows the passenger was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. No injuries are reported for Matthew Zigler.
Cpl. Mistler was assisted at the scene by Trooper S. D. Sears and the Versailles Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.