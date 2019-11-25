As part of the budget amendments approved last week by the West Plains City Council, funds were set aside to build a dog park on Worel Street. Now that park, still to be developed, has a name.
City employee Greg Stubbs suggested paying tribute to Canine Officer Tuk, a valued member of the West Plains Police Department until retirement last April. Tuk died Nov. 15 after battling a degenerative spine disorder with several officers present, including handler Officer Justin Brown.
In light of Stubbs’ suggestion, city officials have determined to name the new dog park, “Tuk’s Playground: K-9 Officer Memorial Park.” While the budget has been approved, the park is still in planning stages.
Tuk was born on March 2, 2010, and purchased by the city on July 12, 2011. The dog began training in July 2011 and began service as an officer in March 2012 with Brian Bunch, partner at the time. As the K-9 officer, Tuk responded to 436 calls for service and located 67.2 ounces of methamphetamine, 12.6 pounds of marijuana, 55 cases of drug paraphernalia and over $1,322 in currency.
Tuk was retired Sunday, April 7, due to an intervertebral disc disease, causing the dog’s spine to deteriorate over the past few months to where Tuk was nearly immobile, prompting the decision to euthanize the dog.
“The outpour of community support during this time to our department from raising funds to purchase two new dogs to the love and support everyone showed Tuk and his handlers, Officer Justin Brown and previous handler Lt. Brian Bunch, has been phenomenal. West Plains Police Department is proud of its community, the community Tuk loved serving,” said Police Chief Stephen Monticelli. “I think it is fitting and touching to name the proposed park after Tuk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.