Two arrests have been made in connection with two shootings that occurred Monday in West Plains, one of which caused West Plains R-7 schools to implement a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure, say police.
West Plains police responded to two separate calls regarding possible shots fired in residential areas on Monday, one at about 10:40 a.m., and the second at about 2:10 p.m.
According to a statement from Public Information Officer John Murrell, the first of the two incidents took place at a home on Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses reportedly told police an unknown suspect driving a maroon sedan pulled alongside the residence and fired shots at the house, striking it multiple times.
The alleged shooter then fled north, still unidentified, said Murrell. No injuries were reported.
The second incident reportedly happened at Crestwood Circle about a block west of West Plains High School, off Olden Street. Witnesses there told officers a male in a maroon Toyota Camry fired three shots at their vehicle and fled east past the high school. No injuries were reported from that incident.
Murrell said that due to the close proximity of the incident to the school campus, all West Plains schools were placed on a lockdown. School district Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras specified the security measure was a soft lockdown, a term used to describe a procedure in which students are kept indoors, but classes proceed as normal.
The lockdown was only in effect for a few minutes, she said.
According to Murrell, a vehicle matching the description given in the second incident was later located and two suspects were arrested as part of the investigation. The identities of the suspects has not been released due to the ongoing investigation.
Murrell said it is unknown whether the two shootings are related. Both incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact the West Plains Police Department by phone, 417-256-2244, or email at crimetips@westplains.net.
