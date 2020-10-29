Two area judges, including 37th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steven Privette, of Willow Springs, are among 13 applicants who have expressed interest in filling a Southern Missouri District Court of Appeals vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Daniel E. Scott, who will leave the seat at the end of the year.
The 37th Judicial Circuit Court includes Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Carter counties.
Associate Circuit Court Judge Douglas D. Gaston, of the 25th Judicial Circuit, has also submitted his name for consideration. The 25th Judicial Circuit includes Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Texas counties.
All of the 13 applicants will be interviewed by the Missouri Appellate Judicial Commission, and three will be nominated for appointment by Gov. Mike Parson, according to officials with the Missouri Supreme Court.
Demographic information on the applicants is provided by the judicial commission: Of the applicants, four are women and none reported they are minorities. Eight are employed outside of the Springfield area, where the court is located, and 10 applicants, including Privette and Gaston, work in the public sector, two in the private sector, and one in both sectors.
One applicant working in the private sector works in a solo or small-firm practice, according to court officials. Nine applicants are trial court judges and the mean age of applicants is 51.9 years.
Privette was appointed to the 37th Circuit in September 2018 by Parson after winning the August 2018 primary and running unopposed in the November general election. He filled the seat vacated by former judge David Evans, who resigned to launch a successful bid for 154th District House Representative.
Privette practiced law in Willow Springs beginning in 1984, when he graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law. His undergraduate degree was in business administration, also earned at University of Missouri-Columbia.
During his career, Privette served as city attorney for Willow Springs, Winona and Summersville, and as a prosecutor for Howell and Oregon counties.
Other applicants are Alan M. Blankenship, David A. Dolan, Randall D. Eggert, Ginger K. Gooch, Jack A. L. Goodman, Jennifer R. Growcock, Matthew P. Hamner, Cara L. Harris, Joseph L. Hensley, Scott T. Horman and Laura J. Johnson.
The commission is scheduled to conduct interviews beginning at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in Springfield and conclude at 3 p.m., at which time the commission expects to begin selection of the three final nominees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.