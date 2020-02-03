On Thursday, the Howell County Commission approved the 2020 annual operating budget.
The approved funds, which amount to just under $15 million, include $4.3 million for the Road & Bridge Capital Improvement Fund allocated from an internet sales tax approved by voters in April 2018.
The county began collecting the revenue in November and, according to Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins, all four funds receiving the sales tax — law enforcement, general revenue, road & bridge and 911 — have received much needed additional money.
“The county remains in good, strong financial condition with solid revenue to support the growing needs of a growing county,” he said.
Collins added that two areas of county government for which an increase in demand continue to be seen are the Howell County Prosecutor’s Office and law enforcement.
“With the age of the Howell County Jail and the population of the jail at capacity, that inevitable changes in the detention center are in the future of Howell County,” Collins said.
Southern Commissioner Billy Sexton pointed out most of the other county budget funds were at or below last year’s budgeted expenditures.
“We have a great group of county elected officials that use the money the public has entrusted them with wisely and show good stewardship of the public funds,” Sexton noted.
The budget process is established by law for Missouri third class counties and held in January of each year. Northern Commissioner Bill Lovelace talked about the annual process and remarked on the necessity of the annual process to evaluate the county financially.
“This is an accountability exercise and we (the commission) are grateful for the continued annual cooperation of county officials,” Lovelace said.
The 2020 annual operating budget grew by $601,486.56 compared to the 2019 budget.
Collins reflected that when he started as county commissioner in 1996 the annual budget was about $3 million.
“We’ve grown a lot since then,” he said.
During Monday’s county commission meeting, commissioners approved a plan to allow Mike Coldiron, the county’s emergency preparedness director, to apply for a $8,740 Emergency Management Performance Grant.
The grant, from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would be used to upgrade the computers in the county’s emergency operations center (EOC) in West Plains.
“Many of the computers we have are over 15 years old,” Coldiron said. “They’re slow and have security issues.”
He added the new computers would allow the EOC to better handle communications and process incoming information during an emergency.
In October 2019, Coldiron was presented with $200 after winning a regional attendance drawing held by the Missouri Pipeline Association Paradigm Liaison Services. Coldiron said that money went toward buying supplies for the EOC.
