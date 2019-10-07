The investigation of a burglary has led to felony charges for two men, including one from West Plains, after it was allegedly discovered the two had been cooking methamphetamine outside a rural Oregon County home while children were inside.
Joshua Green, 36, Alton, was arrested Wednesday on charges of manufacture of a controlled substance, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, possession of methamphetamine precursors and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
He is held on $100,000 bond.
Christopher Greenough, 30, County Road 6300, West Plains, has been charged with manufacture of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, plus first-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more related to alleged break-ins at two properties in Oregon County.
A warrant has been issued for Greenough and his bail has been set at a combined $100,000 bond, according to court records.
Oregon County Chief Deputy Rich Matteson stated on Sept. 14 a home on DD Highway outside of Alton had been reportedly broken into and ransacked, and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, several silver certificates, a recurve bow, cowboy boots and jewelry were reported missing.
During his investigation, Matteson reportedly learned a pickup truck belonging to Greenough was the suspect vehicle in the burglary, and Greenough agreed to meet Matteson at the West Plains Police Department for an interview.
Greenough allegedly wore a belt and buckle identified as belonging to the burglary victim to the interview and said he drove another man to two homes in Oregon County, including the one off of DD Highway, but said he didn’t get out of the truck at either of the houses, according to Matteson.
Greenough reportedly identified the second man as the one who entered the properties and added the second subject dropped him off at Green’s house after the burglaries, and said he and Green cooked methamphetamine outside the house while Green’s daughter and another child were inside the house.
A search was conducted at Green’s home on Sept. 29 and officers recovered waste products associated with methamphetamine ingredients and waste products consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine, Matteson said.
