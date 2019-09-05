The Howell County Commission will discuss several items of business during its regular meeting at 10 a.m. today in the Commission Room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square.
Commissioners are expected to approve the annual conflict of interest policy and consider naming an employee member delegate to the annual Local Government Employees Retirement Systems (LAGERS) meeting, Sept. 23 through 29 in Springfield.
The August general ledger report will be reviewed, and a contract for a 2019 International dump truck is expected to be reviewed and signed. The truck is to be used by the county Road and Bridge department.
Accounts payable will be approved and any guests present will be recognized.
The commission typically meets on Mondays and Thursdays.
