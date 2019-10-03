A West Plains man charged with two felonies in August has now been charged again after allegedly swinging a mace at his girlfriend and threatening her with a knife.
A warrant has been issued for Eric K. Schjenken, 52, Kenny Avenue, with a $50,000 bond. He is wanted on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting.
Court records show a warrant was issued for Schjenken Aug. 23 on charges of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and third-degree domestic assault.
In that incident, Schjenken’s girlfriend reported to Howell County deputies she awoke to Schjenken performing a sexual activity on her that she did not consent to, and told him to stop. She told deputies he then accused her of stealing from him and during the ensuing argument kicked her in the groin and inner thigh while wearing boots, then punched her in the side with his fist.
She added at one point Schjenken had a large knife and pointed it at her. She told officers at the scene she was in severe pain from the alleged assault and it was observed by law enforcement there appeared to have been a “fairly serious assault” in the home.
The warrant was served Aug. 26 and Schjenken was released on $3,000 bail the same day, according to court records, which also show he has entered a plea of not guilty and waived legal counsel, choosing to represent himself.
A preliminary hearing on those charges is scheduled for Oct. 11.
After a separate incident reported on Tuesday, Schjenken’s girlfriend reported to West Plains Police officers Schjenken had pulled a knife on her and threatened to kill her while demanding she give him his SD cards, memory cards typically used in cameras or phones for storage.
The woman told officers she then went out the back door of the home in order to get away and he chased her with a mace, described as a ball with spikes on it attached to the end of a bat, and swung it at her and her dog.
As she attempted to leave, she alleged, Schenjken pushed her against a porch railing and made other attempts to keep her from leaving. An officer arriving on scene reportedly saw Schjenken following the woman down a county road in an attempt to get her to go back to the house.
Officers said Schjenken denied the accusations and stated the woman swung the mace at him. The knife and mace were seized and entered into evidence, according to court documents.
