West Plains Council on the Arts has announced it will not host the annual Community Messiah Sing in 2020.
In hopes that the council may host the event next year, it has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 112 Aid Ave. in West Plains. Larry Dame will be the director.
“During this time of increased positive COVID-19 test results, we simply cannot justify hosting an event where our musicians and many of our friends would be doing their very best to perform this beautiful piece,” said council officials. “Try as we might, we haven’t found a way to offer this event with the restrictions we know are necessary. We look forward to the time when we can again safely gather to celebrate.”
A recording of the 2016 Community Messiah Sing is available on the West Plains Council on the Arts YouTube channel, and the council hopes to have two more years' videos available very soon.
The Christmas portion of “Messiah,” using the G. Schirmer score, is performed in the video. Viewers are invited to sing along in these favorite Messiah choruses: “Glory of the Lord,” “And He Shall Purify,” “Thou that Tellest Good Tidings,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “Glory to God in the Highest,” and of course, the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
Chorus participation is encouraged and needed for next year’s event. Practice CDs and scores are available. Call Paula Speraneo at 293-2325 if interested. For further information, email info@westplainsarts.org
The event is sponsored by West Plains Council on the Arts, with partial funding provided by Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
