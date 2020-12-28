A proposed resolution to update the city employee handbook to clarify how relationships and relatives are defined came before the council during its regular meeting Monday evening.
The resolution, as it was proposed, would prohibit a city employee from supervising, hiring or being a part of any other personnel decisions of another employee within the third-degree of kinship, whether by blood, marriage or domestic partnership.
For example, a grandparent who is department supervisor could not recommend their grandchild to be hired to a permanent position within the department they supervise.
The bill was tabled to be discussed during the January meeting when Councilman Josh Cotter asked City Personnel Clerk Sherri Comer to further clarify the description of personal relationships, which he said he believes is too broad for a small town.
Cromer agreed the definition could be narrowed down and she said would present it again to the council after making revisions.
BIRTHDAY HOLIDAYS
The council also approved an item recommended by Cotter to give city employees a holiday on their birthday or within a week of their birthday to give them a three-day weekend, if they so choose.
“We tried to title it so it was a surprise,” said City Administrator Tom Stehn, referring to the discussion item which was listed on the meeting agenda as “employee fringe benefit."
Stehn said Cotter told him the proposal is something done in the state of Arkansas does and he wanted to try it as pilot program for next fiscal year.
ACTION ITEMS
The council also approved the purchase of new equipment for the fire department which includes five new automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) for $10,512 and new extrication gear, clothing designed to help protect firefighters from flames and extreme temperatures, for $17,150. Of the total cost, 99% is covered by CARES Act funding.
There was also approval given for a geotechnical investigation on Lanton Road, for $25,571, and rework of 10 steel poles and tops for $27,750. Both projects are part of the Southern Hills 69 kilovolt rebuild being conducted by the Public Works Department.
The final action item for the council was the approval of a liquor license for Encore Eatery, a restaurant which recently opened in the former location of Roper’s Saloon at 37 Court Square in downtown West Plains.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
City Finance Director Todd Harman kept his report brief and said the city is still sitting in a good place, financially.
Stehn, in his report, mentioned work is underway on the new splash pad in Butler Children’s Park on Broadway, which is on schedule for play equipment to be installed by April.
He also said the South Central Ozark Council of Governments was notified of the approval of a $1 million grant from the Delta Regional Authority, to be put toward the construction of a railroad overpass on Independence Drive. Stehn said an official agreement will be brought before the council next month.
Early in the meeting, council members heard from guest Victoria Howerton who spoke voiced concerns about Mayor Jack Pahlmann’s plans to retire April 30, and requested that Pahlmann resign immediately. She also expressed concerns about amendments to the city’s Home Rule Charter, which were approved by voters in June.
Pahlmann told the Quill after the meeting he has no plans to leave office prior to April 30.
The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19.
