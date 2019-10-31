A fire that started Wednesday afternoon in a heating unit at NHC HealthCare resulted in the evacuation of a resident from the room where the fire started and the activation of an emergency sprinkler system, which extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported. West Plains Fire Department personnel stated the firefighters responded at 2:45 p.m. to the facility at 211 Davis Dr. and found a haze of smoke in one of the building’s halls, with heavier smoke coming from the heater in a room.
An NHC employee said she heard a popping sound coming from the unit, then smelled the odor of burning plastic. She unplugged the unit and stayed in the room for over a minute and didn’t notice any smoke or fire coming from it, she said.
The employee added she was walking down the hall when the resident pulled the room’s call light and she heard the resident shouting “Fire!” When she returned to the room, the worker said, black smoke was coming from the heater and she evacuated the patient and pulled the fire alarm.
Firefighters cleared the scene at about 4 p.m. after replacing sprinkler heads and resetting the alarm system, fire officials reported.
