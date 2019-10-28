The South Central Workforce Investment Board (SCWIB) has announced it is the recipient of MO Works Together grant funding, some of which is earmarked for employment training and recovery due to job losses directly or indirectly related to opioid addiction.
SCWIB Equal Opportunity Officer and Compliance Manager Valarie Haring said in the past this type of grant has applied to job losses due to natural disasters as a disaster recovery dislocated worker grant, but has expanded to include unemployment and underemployment due to the opioid crisis.
That includes jobs that have been lost either due to addiction suffered by an employee or the addiction of an employer or business owner, causing an employer to go out of business, Haring said.
It was implemented by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services following its declaration of the opioid crisis as a public health emergency.
Those applying for the peer support counselor positions can do so through the SCWIB by contacting grant coordinator Tom Wiens at 257-2630. The SCWIB is also getting references through drug treatment centers from clients who have completed treatment programs and have expressed an interest in becoming a peer counselor.
Peer counselors will participate in a five-day peer support specialist training course, be employed through the workforce investment board and will be full-time for almost a year. Peer counselors will work in addiction treatment centers, and the job is intended to provide participants with the option of a career path in peer counseling or an employer reference when applying for other jobs.
The grant will fund peer counseling employment for up to six individuals in the south central Missouri region overseen by SCWIB and includes Butler, Carter, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Texas, Wayne and Wright counties.
Additionally, occupational skills training will provided to dislocated workers and those considered to be long-term unemployed, meaning they have been unemployed and actively seeking a job for 15 of the last 26 weeks.
Applicants for the training don’t have to be directly affected by opioid crisis, but can be, and may sign up through the Missouri Career Center at 3417 Division Drive, Suite 1. Call 256-3158.
Occupational skills training intended to positively impact the opioid crisis are preferred, but other career paths and training will be allowed, according to the applicant’s skills interests and aptitudes, and will cover career training for up to 50 individuals within the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.