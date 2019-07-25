An incident on June 19 that resulted in charges for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at Thayer Police Chief Daryl Childers has led to the arrests of three Thayer residents on drug and weapons charges.
James Brewer, 69, Brent Reeves, 42, and Kelly Shepherd, 40, all living in the same home, have each been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brewer and Reeves are additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as convicted felons.
The first incident involved a suspect found sleeping in a pickup truck on a rural road who allegedly pointed a gun at Childers as the police chief was trying to get his identification. It ended with Childers taking the gun away from the suspect, who ran into nearby woods and was found by Alton Police Chief Rusty Warren.
That suspect, Curtis Allen Williams, 29, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was charged with first-degree assault involving a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting.
During inventory of the suspect’s vehicle after it had been impounded, Oregon County Chief Deputy Rich Matteson found insurance cards with Brewer’s name on them. Brewer had failed to show up for a 30-day court ordered commitment and Matteson contacted Brewer’s probation officer, who went with Childers and Matteson to Brewer’s home the same day.
Brewer told Matteson he had sold the pickup truck to Williams, but was waiting for the title. When asked if there were drugs in the house, Brewer reportedly told Matteson he didn’t know, then consented to a search and led Matteson to his bedroom.
The deputy found a bag of marijuana and electronic scales in Brewer’s nightstand, plus several clear plastic bags, two syringes with blood in them, a handgun with the serial number removed and a bag containing several more syringes.
Officers and deputies with the Oregon County Sheriff’s Department, Thayer Police Department and Alton Police Department assisted in the execution of a warrant and search of the house.
Bags containing methamphetamine, a spoon with methamphetamine residue, a syringe and ammunition were allegedly found in Reeves’ room. Reeves reportedly informed officers drugs and paraphernalia could be found in a vehicle parked on the property. Marijuana, methamphetamine, a syringe and a scale were found in the vehicle, Matteson said.
In a search of Shepherd’s room four syringes, two spoons with methamphetamine residue and two unidentified pills were allegedly found.
A bag of ammunition was reportedly found in an attached garage and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, scales and a spoon with methamphetamine residue in a shop building.
Brewer was released on $75,000 bail, Reeves on $50,000 bail and Shepherd on $10,000 bail.
