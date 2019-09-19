A portion of Kentucky Avenue is closed until 4 p.m. today north of Gibson Avenue in West Plains as city crews cut street pavement.
No through traffic will be allowed on Kentucky Avenue between Burgoyne Street and Imperial Drive.
Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling near the area and watch for city workers.
