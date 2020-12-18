A Baxter County, Ark., woman was arrested Dec. 10 after deputies conducting a home visit searched her home and reportedly found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
Kimberly L. Dicks, 49, who lives in rural Baxter County about 4 miles north of Mtn. Home, has a search waiver on file, and lawmen allegedly found about 1.3 grams of a substance that tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with meth, marijuana pipes and a single shot 12-gauge shotgun and shells. According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, Dicks is on probation and the home visit was conduct as part of the terms of her probation, which is also the reason for the search waiver.
Dicks was arrested and held on $20,000 bond on one count each of possession of methamphetamine with the purpose of delivery, possession of fentanyl with the purpose of delivery, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of drugs and firearms, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, according ti Montgomery.
She is to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court later this month, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.