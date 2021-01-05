Just before the start of a new year, Ozarks Healthcare completed its first round of administrations of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to frontline healthcare workers.
Ozarks Healthcare employees who volunteered to receive the vaccine included physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners, pharmacists and environmental services staff.
“We are proud to have administered our first 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before the beginning of 2021,” said President and CEO Tom Keller. “While we realize this is only a step in our battle against this virus, we believe this vaccine is another tool that can help us care for the needs of our community as we look toward a new year.”
Several Ozarks Healthcare coworkers took to social media to publicly share their reasons for vaccinating as a part of the organization’s #ShareYourWhy campaign. Brandi Erasmus, a nurse at Ozarks Healthcare, said her family, friends and community are her “whys” behind her decision to receive the vaccine.
“I can only do so much to help in this pandemic, but I can do this,” she said.
While government regulations are still in place for vaccine administration, Ozarks Healthcare was able to provide some of its doses to other emergency and healthcare personnel outside of its immediate community, including over 40 employees at Texas County Memorial Hospital, South Howell County Ambulance (Ozarks Healthcare’s primary field emergency medical service), emergency technicians, Ozarks Family Care employees, Burton Creek Rural Clinic employees and other area health service organizations.
Vaccine recipients also extended beyond the medical system’s base in West Plains. Recipients included frontline workers from Willow Springs, Cabool, Alton, Thayer, Mtn. View, Mtn. Grove, Caulfield, Tecumseh, Alton, Eminence, Myrtle, Brandsville, Birch Tree, Pottersville, Vanzant, Rogersville, Springfield, Drury and Branson.
Some Arkansas recipients included those from Ash Flat, Salem, Gamaliel and Mammoth Spring.
Once regulations change, Ozarks Healthcare will be permitted to administer the vaccine in additional phases as dictated by the state of Missouri. Once Ozarks Healthcare is permitted to open vaccinations to the public, more information will be provided.
For updates regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, visit www.ozarkshealthcare.com.
