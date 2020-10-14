A Thayer resident is facing felony drug and weapon charges after methamphetamine and guns were allegedly found in his vehicle following a traffic stop in Howell County.
Jamie Hutcherson, 47, is charged with second-degree drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a controlled substance and firearms. He is held in the Howell County Jail on $25,000 bond, according to court records.
Deputy Seth Smith reported that on Oct. 3, he was on patrol when he saw a Dodge pickup truck driven by Hutcherson run a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 1770 and Sunset Terrace; Smith then conducted a stop at the junction of Highway 14 and north U.S. 63.
As he was approaching the vehicle, Smith reportedly noticed Hutcherson making movements toward the center console of the vehicle, and when he advised Hutcherson of the reason for the stop the suspect immediately told him he had just gotten out of prison and didn't want to get in any trouble.
When asked if there were any firearms in the truck, Hutcherson reportedly answered that it wasn't his truck and he didn't know, but when he exited the vehicle and was asked if he had any firearms on him, admitted he had a pistol in his back pocket.
A loaded Taurus .22-caliber semi-automatic was confiscated from Hutcherson, who then allegedly admitted there was also another .22-caliber pistol between the driver's seat and the console. When Smith secured that weapon he also reportedly found a clear bag that contained four syringes and a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine in the same location.
The substance has an unofficial weight of over 60 grams, Smith said. In his report to prosecutors, the deputy also stated Hutcherson has prior felony convictions in Oregon County and Arkansas, including distribution of a controlled substance, forgery, breaking and entering, theft, delivery of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.