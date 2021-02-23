The Glenwood School Board will meet at 6 p.m. today in Superintendent Wayne Stewart’s office.
Following the approval of the consent agenda, the board will offer an opportunity for public comment per its policy, with speakers allotted five minutes each, for a combined total of 15 minutes. Comments must pertain to posted agenda items only.
The agenda includes reports from Principal Lucas Brown and Stewart.
Brown’s report will include annual program evaluations, a review of student assessment data and a midyear update regarding professional development.
Stewart’s report will cover topics including finance and legislation, as well as strategic planning at district and multidistrict levels.
The board will then move to a closed session before adjourning for the evening.
