Area residents who are looking for a teaching position for fall 2020 are invited to attend the annual Teacher Placement Day on Friday, March 13, in Gohn Hall, 603 W. Main St., on the Missouri State University-West Plains campus.
The interviewing and application session with several local school districts is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., organizers said.
Hosted by the Missouri State University Teacher Education Completion Program, the event
is for students who are in their final semester of an education program and education program graduates.
The event will give these individuals the opportunity to meet with administrators from school districts in Missouri State-West Plains’ seven-county primary service area: Howell, Douglas, Oregon, Ozark, Texas, Shannon and Wright Counties.
Students also will have the opportunity to apply for open positions in these districts, organizers said.
Organizers expect administrators from several north-central Arkansas school districts to participate, as well.
This free event is open to Missouri State University education program students and graduates, as well as students and graduates of education programs at other area institutions, organizers said.
Students, graduates or area school district representatives who would like to participate should pre-register.
Resumé reviews and mock interview sessions will be available to students and graduates who intend to apply for positions prior to Teacher Placement Day. Reviews will take place Monday through Feb. 28, and mock interviews will be held March 2 through 6.
For more information about resume reviews, mock interviews, Teacher Placement Day or to preregister, call 255-7785 or email RoyCrouch@MissouriState.edu.
Additionally, school district representatives who have not already agreed to participate are asked to preregister as well.
