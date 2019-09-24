Fall on the Farm, the annual celebration of fall at Piney River Brewing, is set to be held from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 12.
In its second year at Piney River, Fall on the Farm will be held at the “BARn” — the brewery and tap room located off the ZZ Highway junction in Bucyrus, Texas County.
Featured beers at Fall on the Farm are German Road Oktoberfest and Sweet Potato Ale.
German Road Oktoberfest is a Vienna-style lager beer, malt-forward with a light hop aroma from Hersbrucker, a German hop traditionally used in beers like German Road. As a lager, this beer spends over a month in tank to achieve for an extremely smooth finish.
Sweet Potato Ale is Piney River’s play on the traditional “pumpkin” beers released by many breweries in the fall. The ale’s recipe is based on brewery founder and owner, Joleen Durham’s sweet potato pie recipe, a classic on the family’s Thanksgiving day table. The beer features roasted sweet potatoes, cinnamon and nutmeg in the brewing process.
A limited number of Fall on the Farm steins will be available for purchase the day of the event to be filled with German Road, Sweet Potato Ale and at least a dozen more varieties of beer handcrafted at Piney River.
Special guests The Chef’s Table from Dawt Mill in Ozark County will have some unique culinary creations available for purchase at the event, and pretzels and beer cheese will also be available purchase in the taproom.
Music will be kicked off by Stevie Newman of Springfield. The frontman for The Domino Kings, Newman will perform classic and original rock and country tunes. Joshua Allen and the Show-Me Saints, a five-piece Americana band from Rolla will play original and cover tunes after Newman’s performance.
“Fall on the Farm is family-friendly, and there is no charge for admission,” said Durham. “We hope for a beautiful fall day of fun with all of our friends.”
Andy’s Root Beer, a nonalcoholic root beer, is available for kids and designated drivers. Fall on the Farm is a free event and open to all ages. Information for a local shuttle service, area hotels, camping and other accommodations near Bucyrus are available for out of town visitors at www.pineyriverbrewing.com.
Piney River Brewing is located on the Durham’s 160-acre farm in south central Missouri, operating out of a restored barn built in the 1940s and a larger production “barn.” Brian and Joleen Durham founded the brewery in 2010 with a 10-gallon brewing system. In 2018, Piney River Brewing produced 2,400 barrels of beer.
Piney River Brewing operates a tasting room on the farm that is open to the public every weekend. The brewery has distribution in Missouri and Arkansas.
