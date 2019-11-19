The Howell County Commission will meet for a regular session at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Commission Room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains.
The tentative agenda includes review and consideration of two bids for motor graders and seven bids for repair or replacement of low-water crossings or bridge projects. The bids were all opened during the Nov. 14 commission meeting.
Also on the agenda, commissioners will approve accounts payable and recognize any guests attending.
The county commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays. No meeting will be held Nov. 28, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
