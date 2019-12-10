The 15th annual Breakfast with Santa will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Plains Civic Center.
Admission prices are $5 for adults, free for one child younger than 12, and $3 for each additional child.
The price includes a breakfast of plate-size pancakes, sausage, a drink, a candy cane, face painting, letters to Santa, photo booth, coloring sheets and a photo with Santa Claus and the Grinch.
Professional photos will be provided by Nickey’s Photography and be sent to parents’ emails for a $5 fee.
This year, joining the West Plains Chamber Christmas parade theme “Christmas at the Movies,” the Grinch from “The Grinch who Stole Christmas” will be lurking around, causing mischief and creating green pancakes complete with whipped cream and red hearts, said organizers.
The entry fee also enters each child’s name in a drawing for a Kindle Fire or a PlasmaCar.
New books will be on sale for $1 and Grinch hair, a.k.a. cotton candy, will be $1 per bag.
All proceeds from the event will go to various community-based projects.
