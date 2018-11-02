The Howell County Democrats are offering rides to West Plains, Mtn. View and Willow Springs voters who need help getting to the polls Tuesday.
“If for medical reasons you cannot get out of the vehicle to go into the polling location, you can still vote,” said Howell County Democrat officials. “The election judges can bring the ballot out to you.”
For more information or to arrange a ride on Election Day, call 372-0515.
