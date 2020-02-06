The West Plains City Council will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. today at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The council will vote on a resolution authorizing Mayor Jack Pahlmann to execute documents for Land and Water Conservation Fund grants. The grants will help pay for the installation of an all-inclusive playground at the Butler Children’s Park.
In addition, the council plans to take action on a liquor license application by Chapel Mexican Restaurant, formerly Don Lupe’s, at 1603 Gibson Ave.
The regular meeting of the West Plains City Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb 18.
