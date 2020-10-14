The Howell County Commission will discuss an upcoming conference and the prospect of hiring a new Road & Bridge employee during its meeting today in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. with approval of accounts payable. Commissioners are expected to discuss the annual Missouri Association of Counties Conference scheduled to take place in November.
That will be followed by discussion of hiring a road and bridge county employee, then review and consideration of CARES Act contracts.
Guests present will be recognized.
The commissioners typically meet Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.