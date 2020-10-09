Pending school board confirmation, Lucas Brown has been appointed as the principal of Glenwood School, announced Superintendent Wayne Stewart.
Brown has served the school for over a year as the curriculum director and began this school year as the assistant principal. According to Stewart, Brown will also remain as the curriculum director in addition to his duties as the new principal.
“Being a Mustang has been one of the best experiences of my life,” said Brown in a letter to district families. “I look forward to the new opportunities I will have to make a positive impact on this school in my new role as principal.”
Stewart praised Brown for his excellent work at the school with teachers, staff and students.
“We are not going to miss a step,” he said.
Brown’s promotion came after Sept. 22 when previous Principal Denny Melvin resigned due to personal reasons, according to Stewart.
Brown’s appointment to principal is expected to be made official at the next Glenwood School Board meeting Oct. 20.
Stewart did confirm that, due to state budget cuts to education, the school will not hire an assistant principal to fill Brown’s vacated position.
Brown encourages anyone with questions or concerns regarding business at Glenwood to contact him by email at lbrown@glenwood.k12.mo.us or by phone at 256-4849.
