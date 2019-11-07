A Birch Tree resident charged with first-degree assault after an incident that resulted in him being stabbed by the victim has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Alex J. Boyer, 35, had originally been charged in connection with a September 2018 incident, when he reportedly initiated an altercation with another man walking down a street in Birch Tree. He entered a plea of guilty to a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault on Monday before 37th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steven Privette in Oregon County on a change of venue from Shannon County.
Privette handed Boyer a two-year suspended sentence and two years of supervised probation, court records show.
According to court documents, Boyer was sitting in his vehicle and shouted at the victim to get off the street when the man walked past. When the victim replied he was just walking down the street and there was nothing wrong with that, Boyer reportedly told him it was his street and he wasn’t going to allow him to walk down it.
Boyer then tackled the man from behind, knocked him to the ground and struck him repeatedly, according to the victim. The man reported he was able to get free but was tackled again and put in a chokehold by Boyer, almost passing out before hearing Boyer threaten to kill him.
The victim said he was able to get a pocket knife out and stab Boyer in the right side, then ran to a nearby house and told a witness there to call the police because he had been assaulted and stabbed someone because of it.
Boyer’s injury was treated at a Springfield hospital, according to a statement submitted to prosecutors by law enforcement.
As a condition of his probation, Boyer is required to complete an anger management program and have no contact with the victim, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.