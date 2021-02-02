A man who was arrested late last year after police sought him for months and who is awaiting trial on 17 felony counts has been denied bond on his own recognizance and charged with two additional felonies.
Bond was denied on Jan. 15, according to court records.
Shane L. Collins, 34, Pomona, was arrested Dec. 29 and his new charges include fraudulent use of a credit card device, stemming from an investigation into $2,264.25 worth of purchases made in September 2019, and damage to jail property after he allegedly tore a jail camera off the wall of his cell on Jan. 11 at the Howell County Jail.
Howell County Sheriff's Department Jailer Dakota Millard stated in court documents Collins grabbed the camera, trying to break it and tear it off the wall. When the camera stopped showing on the monitor screens, Millard walked to the holding cell and found the camera lying on the floor outside the cell.
In November 2019, an investigation was conducted on credit card charges made over the span of a week in September at the Git-n-Go convenience store on North Howell Avenue.
West Plains Police Detective Jeremy Pounders reported on Nov. 6, 2019, he and Detective Bryan Brauer were speaking to Collins at his home about something unrelated to the credit card charges, and in the course of the conversation, Collins asked the officers about a credit card.
Collins reportedly said the card in question wasn't his but he had permission to use it, and understood it to have a $17,000 limit. He implied it had been passed around and several people had used, according to the report. Collins allegedly described what the card looked like and said it had a name on it, but refused to say who it belonged to, and reportedly admitted to using it to purchase lottery tickets with the card because he couldn't get cash back on it.
Collins also reportedly told the officers he used the card numbers to make a purchase without having the card. The purchases Collins reportedly made in 2019 were in the amounts of $7.88 on Sept. 6; $173 on Sept. 7; $200.26, $224.78, and $502.24 on Sept. 9; $283.21 on Sept. 10; and $163.65 and $590.29 on Sept. 11.
Collins is scheduled to go to trial June 30 on a 2018 charge of possession of a controlled substance and a 2019 charge of forgery.
He has entered not guilty pleas to stealing more than $25,000, second-degree burglary and the theft of about $115,000-worth of jewelry, related to a March break-in at JCPenney; two counts of forgery after he allegedly using checks not belonging to him, without permission, to make purchases and get cash in July; two counts each of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more, and one count each of stealing a motor vehicle and knowingly burning or exploding related to two burglaries at MFA and the theft and burning of a car from the business in July; and one count each of first-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more, and two counts of armed criminal action related to burglaries committed in December at J.J.'s Blessed Girls, Von Allmen Mobile Homes and State Beauty Supply.
Collins' bond totals $115,000, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.