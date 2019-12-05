A Poplar Bluff man convicted in 2010 of first-degree murder in a case tried in Howell County will have his case set for retrial, again in Howell County, after a decision handed down by a state appeals court.
Shawn Curtis Hanna, 48, Poplar Bluff, will have his case reviewed on Dec. 16 before 37th District Circuit Court Presiding Judge Steven Privette.
Hanna was tried in Howell County after a change of venue was ordered from Carter County following two mistrials due to hung juries. He was ultimately convicted of shooting his father, Ralph Hanna, 56, on Nov. 16, 2003, at Ralph Hanna’s Ellsinore home.
Shawn Hanna was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
On Monday, he was taken to the Howell County Jail from the correctional center in Potosi.
This is the second appeal filed by Hanna, who first argued two points: the prosecution did not provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt and should not have been allowed to introduce evidence regarding his mother’s spending and debt to show a possible motive for the killing.
The first appeal was with Division Two of the Southern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals, which ruled in June 2013 the verdict was supported by sufficient evidence and there was “no abuse in the discretion in the admission of evidence regarding mother’s financial condition.”
The prosecution had argued Hanna may have been pressured by his mother, Denise Hanna, to commit the murder so she could collect life insurance policies on her husband; according to the prosecution, she was in about $123,000 worth of debt at the time of Ralph Hanna’s death.
In the second appeal, Special Judge William E. Hickle of the 25th Judicial Circuit ruled that Donna Anthony, Hanna’s public defender in 2007 during his last trial, neglected to introduce a witness whose testimony could have affected the outcome of the case.
According to Hickle’s judgment, that testimony could have cast doubt on the time the shooting happened and therefore, on the possibility that Hanna had time to commit the murder and drive back to a girlfriend’s house in the timeframe established by other witnesses.
The witness who was not called, a neighbor of Ralph Hanna, had told law enforcement she heard a gunshot nearby at about 8:30 that morning, contradicting another neighbor who testified in court he heard the gunshot 30 minutes earlier.
The prosecution had also argued that, if the shooting occurred at the earlier time, it would have implicated Denise Hanna, who claimed in court she was baking a birthday cake for Ralph Hanna when she saw him hit by a stray bullet and called for help.
Records show that call came between 8:30 and 8:40 that morning.
Shawn Hanna’s girlfriend testified he had stayed with her at her mother’s house, about a 20-minute drive from Ellsinore, and left the house at about 5 a.m. the day of the shooting, telling her he was going hunting.
A neighbor of Ralph Hanna’s testified at about 7 a.m. that morning as he was driving down the highway on the way to Ellsinore he saw an unoccupied Mercedes Benz matching the description of Shawn Hanna’s vehicle parked in his farm’s driveway, located about a mile west of the Hanna property, and it was still parked there about 45 minutes later when he returned to his farm.
A few minutes later, the neighbor testified, he went back down his driveway and saw a white vehicle pull in behind the Mercedes, let out a white male passenger, and leave going east. He stated the Mercedes then left, heading west.
Carter County deputies received a call regarding the shooting at about 8:40. Shawn Hanna’s girlfriend testified he returned to her mother’s house a little after 9 a.m.
