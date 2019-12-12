A Van Buren man who allegedly struck his mother with a baseball bat, nearly detaching one of her ears in the process, and stabbed her in the chest, is held without bail in Carter County.
Dakota W. Taylor, 27, is charged with first-degree domestic assault with serious physical injury, unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and armed criminal action.
In a statement submitted to prosecutors, Carter County Deputy Curtis Robinett said he and other deputies arrived to the scene at about 7 p.m. Tuesday and Taylor told him he had “done something bad to his mother” during an altercation.
Taylor reportedly told the deputy during the fight his mother had come at him with a knife, he struck her with a baseball bat, then she fell on the knife.
The alleged victim reported Taylor was the perpetrator and emergency medical personnel treating the woman at the scene said the woman denied she had been stabbed but told them Taylor had cut her. The EMT added the woman was very hard to understand due to her injuries.
Taylor allegedly told Carter County Sheriff Richard Stephens while en route to the hospital “I killed my (expletive) mom,” explaining that he had taken a knife from the woman and she fell on it after he pointed it at her, then struck her with the bat.
Taylor reportedly stated his mother wanted him out of her home.
Carter County Chief Deputy Justin Eudaley, who submitted court documents, reported the alleged victim suffered severe trauma to both sides of her head, with her right ear almost torn from it.
