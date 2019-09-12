The Thayer Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fall Festival will start at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 in downtown Thayer.
Over the last two years, the free event has drawn hundreds of locals, who spent the evening visiting, eating delicious food and shopping vendor booths, said organizers of the event. This year, the committee is expecting a larger crowd.
Games will be available for children to play and “a huge variety” of food will be available for purchase.
The Howell Family will perform live music at 5:30 p.m. on the festival stage. All are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to watch the concert.
Coronation of the Thayer Fall Festival King and Queen will take place at 7:45 p.m.
A talent show will follow at 8:15 p.m. Participants are to meet at 8 p.m. at the Whistle Stop Stage in downtown Thayer. A sound system, CD player, USB hookup and microphone will be provided.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers: $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
A $10 fee to register for the talent show is due by Sept. 30.
Booths are available for rent, with or without electricity. For pricing details or to request a space, call Kim Harralston at Shady Oaks Healthcare, 417-280-1139, or Beck Eckman at Kiddie Korral Daycare, 417-280-0142.
Registration forms are due Oct. 5 and may be picked up from those locations or at K-Kountry 95. Submit them to the Thayer Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 14, Thayer, MO 65791.
In the event of rain, the festival will be rescheduled for Oct. 19.
