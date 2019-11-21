Officials with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater West Plains (BGCWP) announced that enrollment for the 2020 spring program period will open for current members and youth on the waiting list at 7 a.m. Dec. 2.
Enrollment for new members will open at 9 a.m. Dec. 16.
“Enrollment is first-come, first-serve and requires completion of our new membership application, shot records, membership handbook acknowledgement form and annual household income verification,” said Miranda Lowry, office and membership manager. “While all grades will have a cap on the number of members we can accept, please note that KinderClub for children in Kindergarten is limited to 20 members.”
For information about enrollment requirements, contact Lowry at 204-2582.
Registration will take place at the Boys & Girls Club, 613 W. First St. in West Plains. A parent or guardian must be present in order to enroll a child and all required documents must be on file.
This past fall, the West Plains site set a record attendance of 194 Club members, representing a 37% growth, which resulted in the implementation of a wait list.
“The remarkable growth we’ve experienced this fall was a wonderful, unexpected surprise. The record number of registered members made us review our overall enrollment process,” said CEO Aaron Evans. “I believe this growth and increased demand speaks volumes to the services and quality of programming that the organization provides to its members. These challenges of rapid growth are very exciting for a Club as young as ours.”
“We are eager to see everyone return for the spring and can’t wait to see how many new members we can serve,” he added.
BGCWP is a not-for-profit entity, dependent on donations and grants for funding. As part of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, BGCWP aims to offer leading-edge child development programs, leader training, safety and security standards and board development.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, call 204-CLUB (2582).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.