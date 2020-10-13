The Willow Springs Public Library will receive $11,564 through the Missouri State Library, which awarded more than $870,000 to 39 libraries across the state to improve residential access to high speed internet for telehealth and distance learning.
The funding was announced Friday by Gov. Mike Parson, and Willow Springs’ share will go to the purchase of eight WiFi hotspots and eight laptops for a new lending program.
Willow Springs Library Director Kim Shannon said that at least half of the eight laptops will be dedicated for use by patrons seeking telehealth care and college-level students, and the devices will come installed with appropriate software.
She added the laptops and hotspots should be available to library patrons by next month.
Parson said the funding was part of one of six initiatives launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 has created a massive shift to online services,” Parson said. “Providing our public libraries with the means to meet the need for access to devices and high-speed internet will help close the connectivity gap many students and citizens are experiencing during this time.”
The six initiatives were launched July 2 as a part of the Rapid Broadband Deployment Initiative which uses the state’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. The broadband funding for Missouri libraries allocated up to $2.5 million for this program. The Missouri State Library and Missouri Department of Economic Development reviewed and approved grant applications.
“Innovative and impactful proposals show how libraries can play an important role in advancing telehealth and higher education needs in their communities,” said State Librarian Robin Westphal. “COVID-19 has disrupted so many aspects of everyday life, and libraries have stepped up to fill in gaps that wouldn’t otherwise be met.”
The program was designed to provide to Missouri’s public libraries for resources such as hotspots and Wi-Fi enabled devices in support of telehealth and students of higher education. The funds from this program will be used to establish lending programs, Wi-Fi capable laptops for patron checkout and expanding bandwidth at libraries to accommodate additional network demands.
“Broadband internet access is essential to the success of our economy and our workforce,” said Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon. “These resources to expand broadband internet will provide more opportunities for Missourians right now, and will support our economic growth into the future.”
