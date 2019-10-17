Members of the West Plains R-7 School Board met Tuesday and among the topics of discussion were Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) state conference seminars regarding teacher retention and updates regarding the completion of the high school gym renovations and an upgrade to the water system at South Fork school.
The meeting was called to order by board President Jim Thompson and attended by members Courtney Beykirch, Sam Riggs, Vice President Cindy Tyree, Brian Mitchell, Lee Freeman and Christina Silvey-Coleman.
The school board’s next meeting, normally held the third Tuesday of each month, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 so that board members can eat a Thanksgiving lunch with students immediately before meeting.
In closed session, school board members accepted the retirements of South Fork paraprofessional Christy Ingalsbe and South Central Career Center Culinary Arts Instructor Mozella Jett and the resignation of high school social studies teacher Dylan Chronister, all effective at the end of the school year.
In other personnel changes, effective next school year, Title 1 paraprofessional Caty Holmes will transfer to the role of speech language pathology assistant and special education paraprofessional Brooke Conway will be transferred to the position of speech language pathology assistant Brooke Conway within the district.
New hires are South Fork Elementary physical education teacher Mike Kenslow, special education paraprofessional Nathan Cooper, custodian Nichole Smith and bus driver Melissa Collins.
Board members talked about what they learned about teacher retention during seminars held at the MSBA annual fall conference, held Sept. 26 through 29 in Osage Beach.
Tyree mentioned the statistic that 40% to 50% of new teachers left their district after three years, and noted that teacher support by districts was of great importance, citing a “mental health crisis” in teachers that needs to be addressed.
Another seminar mentioned the concept of districts “growing their own teachers” by supporting a career path for noncertified staff to get their bachelors’ and masters’ degrees while employed.
One idea suggested was that staff members could get an online education through programs scheduled in three-month blocks, allowing students to earn their bachelor’s degree in about 18 months and a master’s in an additional year.
Director of Human Resources Dr. Wes Davis gave an update on progress at South Fork, telling the board the new water system is up and running, but a new regulation requires a second staff member to be certified in water safety.
He added that one staff member has volunteered to get his certification, and Davis also plans on getting certified.
