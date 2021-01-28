The weatherization department at Ozark Action (OAI) has received an extra $58,000 in funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The $58,842 in CARES Act money is provided through one of the main funding sources for the OAI Weatherization program, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and is part of a nearly $2 million boost in LIHEAP weatherization funding for the state of Missouri.
The funding was administered through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources-Division of Energy (DNR DE) and the Missouri Department of Social Services.
“We are thrilled to bring over $58,000 in economic activity to the region,” said OAI Housing Division Director Ed Button. “Ozark Action is extremely grateful to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for trusting us with this money to help those among us who need the most help.”
The weatherization program, funded by the Missouri DNR DE and LIHEAP, offers a comprehensive home energy audit and utility-lowering home improvements to low-income residents in Howell, Douglas, Ozark, Wright, Texas and Oregon counties at no cost to the client.
The savings to homeowners amounts to about $280 annually, Button said.
During OAI's last fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, weatherization improvements were made to about 60 homes. Program benefits include a free pre- and post-weatherization energy audit, free insulation work, and should the audit call for the improvements, free minor home repairs, free heating system repairs, free window repairs and an overall improved quality of life.
Weatherization work through Ozark Action is based on income, and restrictions apply.
Renters may apply for the improvements, but permission has to be given by the property owner before any work begins, Button added.
Ozark Action crews started going back into homes to weatherize on July 6, 2020, following roughly two months of inactivity, due to the pandemic. During that downtime, OAI officials developed extra precautionary measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, including pre-work screenings, face masks, extra hand washing, paperwork scanning, tool sanitization and other methods.
Ozark Action is still not allowing the public to enter its facility at 710 E. Main St. in West Plains, except for some services, such as fingerprinting. To help with the increased demand of services from residents in the region, a new foyer is nearing completion of construction.
The foyer, located in the same area as the previous, temporary foyer to the right of the main entrance, will include two meeting rooms to assist clients with paperwork or answer general questions about the programs offered through OAI.
People seeking to fill out an application for housing or weatherization assistance, or one of the other many programs offered at Ozark Action, will need to make an appointment by calling Ozark Action at 256-6147.
