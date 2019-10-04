United States flags will be flown at half-staff Sunday in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, said public officials.
The 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held Sunday in Emmitsburg, Md., to honor 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 and 27 firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years.
One Missouri firefighter, Russell H. Hayes of the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department, will be recognized during the service. A firefighter for 42 years, he died Oct. 4, 2018, of injuries suffered the previous day when the pumper truck he was driving to an annual inspection crashed.
A candlelight service will also be held in memory of the firefighters at 6:30 p.m. today.
In accordance with Public Law 107-51, the American flag should be lowered to half-staff Sunday from sunrise to sunset in observance of the service.
The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the tax-exempt, nonprofit foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor our fallen fire heroes and assist their families and coworkers.
