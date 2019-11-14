The BB Road Volunteer Fire Department will host a supper and live auction fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at the BB Road VFD and Community Center.
A ham and bean and chili supper with sides and desserts will be available with an $8 donation for adults, $4 for children younger than 12 and free for children younger than 4.
There will also be giveaways held for a Savage Axis rifle and a kitchen appliance package. A live auction will be held in later part of the evening.
The fire department and community center is located at the intersection of County Road 225 and County Road 222, 10 miles east of Alton on U.S. 160
