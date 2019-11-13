Bids for the repair or replacement of seven low-water crossings and bridges will be opened and considered during Thursday's meeting of the Howell County Commission.
Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the Commission Room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains. Bids regarding the low-water crossings and bridges are due by 11 a.m., as are bids for two new motor graders, with or without a lease purchase option. Those will also be considered during today’s meeting.
An order regarding abatement and additions of tax assessment for October is up for approval, and commissioners will review the October general ledger report.
Accounts payable presented to the commission will be approved and any guests who may appear will be recognized.
The commission typically meets at 10 a.m. every Monday and Thursday.
