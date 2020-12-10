A West Plains woman faces charges of child abuse or neglect and first-degree child endangerment after allegedly spanking her child with a belt, leaving bruises on his lower back and buttocks.
Court records show Whitney Stein, ZZ Highway, was formally charged Dec. 2 with abuse or neglect of a child without sexual contact, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk, first offense with no sexual conduct, both felonies. The charges were lodged after the investigation of a child abuse hotline call.
On Nov. 5, Howell County Deputy Devon Mendenhall reported he spoke with a family services caseworker, who told him the hotline call stated the child, 7 years old, had bruises on his lower back as well as dental problems.
In a visit to Stein's home, Mendenhall said he and the caseworker spoke with Stein, who allegedly admitted she "whooped" the child and that she used a belt, but denied beating her children.
Stein reportedly later made the statement "I only have to whip my kids one time, because I do it right the first time,” after being told by the caseworker that what she did was illegal based on the severity of the child’s bruises, which were reportedly seen and photographed by the investigators. Stein again reportedly denied beating her children.
Mendenhall described the injuries as "severe black and blue bruising from the lower back covering the buttocks." The child said his teeth didn't hurt and the deputy reported there were no visible injuries to his mouth or teeth.
Stein was advised by law enforcement to have a relative take temporary custody of her children, according to court records.
She was served a warrant Dec. 3 and released on $5,000 bail. She is scheduled for a bond hearing Dec. 28 before 37th District Associate Court Judge R. David Ray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.