A Mtn. Grove man who has reportedly been convicted of driving without a license nine times is now charged with second-degree murder relating to the death of another man from Mtn. Grove, who died in a head-on collision Feb. 20 in Wright County.
Kelly L. Hoots, 45, was formally charged with second-degree murder during the perpetration of a felony during which a person died, and on Monday was served a warrant with a $50,000 bond and conditions attached to his release. Those conditions include house arrest with a GPS monitor at a court-approved location, refraining from the use of alcohol and other intoxicants, and submitting to random drug and alcohol tests, according to court records.
Franklin D. Lawson, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, determined by crash scene investigators to be the result of Hoots' southbound 2006 GMC Sierra crossing the center line and striking Lawson's northbound 1997 Toyota Camry.
The accident happened on Highway 95, 10 miles north of Mtn. Grove, and was investigated by Cpl. D.A. Huffman and Trooper R.D. Crewse of Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Huffman, in a report submitted to prosecutors, said when he arrived at the accident scene, he saw Lawson was deceased, then walked to the GMC, where he saw a man later identified as Hoots lying on the ground near the driver's side door with apparent serious injuries.
Huffman tried to get information from Hoots, but he was too seriously injured to reply. A preliminary breath test from Hoots did not detect the presence of alcohol and Hoots was airlifted to Cox Medical Center in Springfield for treatment, Huffman said.
The vehicle Hoots was driving was not his own, and permission was obtained from the owner to download information from the GMC's event data recorder, which showed the vehicle was traveling at 48 miles an hour on a curve with a 35 mile per hour suggested speed limit, and that Hoots did not attempt to apply his brakes before the impact, according to court documents.
A search of law enforcement databases showed the nine prior convictions of driving without a license all occurred since 2006, plus there were two convictions of driving while suspended or revoked, in 2014 and 2017. Huffman added Hoots had been ticketed by a Willow Springs officer for driving while suspended three days prior to the fatal crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.