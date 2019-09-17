Terrell E. Ross, 64, West Plains suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 101 two miles south of Caulfield, reported the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.C. Howell, Troop G, Willow Springs, reported Ross was northbound in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am that attempted to pass another vehicle on a curve, lost control, skidded off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned. It is unknown if he wore a seat belt.
The report shows Ross was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center. No condition report is available.
