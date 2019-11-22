Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final part of a series of articles looking at what some public health officials and politicians have called a “vaping epidemic.” The Quill looks at the issue as it stands in Missouri from the perspective of politics, public health, economics and education.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated statistics on the number of cases of vaping-associated lung injuries: To date, of 2,290 cases, 47 have resulted in confirmed deaths, two of which were reported in Missouri.
Cases have been reported in 49 states. Alaska remains the lone outlier.
According to the CDC, the rate of new of victims has fallen since peaking in mid-September. The number of new lung injury cases associated with the use of e-cigarettes has fallen to fewer than 20 reported per week nationwide.
As the lung-injury scare subsides, health officials are still discouraged by the increasing number of youths using e-cigarettes, primarily those made by Juul Labs Inc.
A recent study released by National Youth Tobacco Survey shows over 5 million high and middle school students nationwide said they used e-cigarettes or vape devices. This number is up from 3.6 million just last year.
According to Tobacco-Free Kids, Juul has a 72% share of the e-cigarette market as of 2018.
Studies by the American Lung Association show that one Juul device can contain as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes and can be consumed at a much faster rate.
Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical that has serious health effects for young people, such as hurting their cardiovascular system and hindering brain development.
In trying to combat youth vaping, some states have begun banning flavored vaping products and many others are starting youth educational programs.
On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the creation of the “Clear the Air” campaign. The statewide education campaign is a joint effort between the Departments of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Public Safety (DPS), aimed at educating youths about the dangers associated with vaping and providing facts about how the products and chemicals impact their health and brain development.
“Vaping is truly an epidemic among our youth, and we must take action now to educate, warn and deter the use of vaping devices,” said Parson.
The campaign comes a month after he signed an executive order for DHSS, DESE and DPS to use their existing resources to come up with a plan of action.
Some health advocates have been critical of the new campaign, suggesting it doesn’t do enough to tackle the issue of teen vaping. Antismoking organizations such as Truth Initiative, advocate adding a tax to vaping products similar to cigarettes to discourage teen vaping.
Parson has said he doesn’t support a tax increase on vaping products at this time.
However, health officials and antismoking advocates have already decried Missouri’s cigarette tax, which is the lowest in the country at 17 cents per pack, according to the Tax Foundation.
While some would increase taxes to solve the problem, still others would ban flavored vape products altogether. Many vape advocates assert cigarette smoking is far more harmful and flavor bans would only lead to small vape shops closing down. Larger companies, they say, would be unhurt.
Tom Daniels, owner of Chuckin’ Clouds in West Plains has said that his sales have been down 35% and lung-injury cases are in no way related to the products he sells and he actively discourages anyone under the age of 18 from vaping.
In Missouri, as in many other states, 18 is the legal age to purchase vape products, however 11 states and some municipalities, including Kansas City, have recently raised the legal age to 21.
“Eighty-three percent of Missouri retailers are checking IDs and refusing sales to those who are under age,” said David Taylor, state supervisor of the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.
Taylor believes that, with proper enforcement and oversight, that number can reach closer to 100%.
According to a study by the National Youth Tobacco Survey, about 40% of teenagers reported getting vape products from friends or family.
Missouri’s Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven sees education as the key and believes the ‘Clear the Air’ campaign will educate not only children, but teachers and families on the dangers of youth vaping. For more information visit health.mo.gov/living/wellness/tobacco/smokingandtobacco/clear-the-air.php.
The CDC continues to advise people to avoid modifying vape products, using products purchased off the streets or those containing THC, the chemical that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties.
Earlier this month, the CDC announced that analysis of lung fluid samples collected from patients showed the likely cause of the vaping-related lung injuries and deaths to be from THC e-cigarettes and vape products that contain vitamin E acetate. According to the CDC, vitamin E acetate is used as a thickening agent and can be harmful if inhaled, but it is safe if ingested as part of a vitamin supplement or applied to the skin using skin care products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.