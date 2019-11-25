A Douglas County man suffered minor injuries in a crash at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Old Highway 5 six miles north of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Jacob R. McNeil, 22, Ava, was driving north in a 2011 GMC 2500 HD when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck several trees.
The reports shows McNeil was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was transported by private vehicle to seek his own medical treatment. No condition report is available.
Cpl. Johnson was assisted at the scene Sgt. L.S. Elliott, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and Ava Rural Fire Department.
