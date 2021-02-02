Allegedly threatening a judge after being removed from municipal court for contempt of court has resulted in a West Plains woman being charged with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.
Theresa Michelle Love, 46, AB Highway, was arrested Jan. 7 in the courtroom of West Plains Municipal Court Judge William T. Hass by Officer Brad Jones, who was told to remove her after remarks made in court.
Love reportedly protested it wasn't right that she was being taken to jail because she said something in court, and it was “freedom of speech.” Once there, she allegedly said her animals were being put at risk, and Judge Hass “would have a problem” and she would “come up here” and it would be actions, not threats.
She then reportedly said her “old man” told her that if she went to jail, he would “kill a (expletive)” because “he's tired of it.”
Jones stated Love continued to complain about what happened in court, and as he was leaving the jail she said she knew where Hass lived, and if he “wanted to play games” she wouldn't mess with him but “somebody else would.”
Love was issued a summons to appear Feb. 16 for an initial appearance on the charge in Howell County Court before Associate 37th Circuit Judge R. David Ray, according to court records.
(0) comments
